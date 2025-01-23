VERY CONCERNING: Trump Gives Top Defense Position To Official With Worrying Views On Israel And Iran

The Trump administration’s appointment of Michael DiMino as deputy assistant secretary of defense for the Middle East has sparked widespread concern among pro-Israel conservatives, with critics pointing to his controversial views on Iran, Israel, and U.S. involvement in the region.

DiMino, a former military analyst at the CIA and a Defense Department official under Trump’s first term, recently served as a fellow at Defense Priorities, a think tank advocating for reduced U.S. engagement in the Middle East. His comments and policy stances have drawn sharp criticism for downplaying threats from Iran and its proxies and for opposing traditional U.S. military strategies in the region.

In a February 2024 webinar, DiMino argued that the Middle East holds minimal strategic importance for the U.S., saying that vital threats in the region are “minimal to nonexistent.” He advocated for a significant reduction of U.S. military presence in Iraq, Syria, and the Gulf, instead promoting diplomacy and intelligence-led operations.

Pro-Israel groups have expressed alarm at his remarks on Iran’s ballistic missile attacks on Israel, which he described as a “fairly moderate” response to Israeli actions. DiMino has repeatedly opposed military strikes on Iran, warning that such actions could provoke escalation. In April 2024, he praised President Biden’s efforts to restrain Israel from striking Iranian nuclear sites, a stance many conservatives view as appeasement.

DiMino has also been critical of U.S. military actions against Iranian-backed militias and the Houthis in Yemen, describing such strikes as futile. He has argued for increased diplomatic efforts and humanitarian aid rather than military intervention, often urging the U.S. to pressure Israel to modify its policies in Gaza and the West Bank.

His views on regional security have further fueled concerns. In a policy paper, he dismissed U.S. interests in the Red Sea as negligible, suggesting that China, rather than the U.S., should address Houthi threats to shipping lanes. He has also criticized potential U.S. security guarantees to Saudi Arabia as part of a normalization deal with Israel, calling Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman an “erratic figure.”

Critics within the administration and pro-Israel circles view DiMino’s positions as inconsistent with President Trump’s more hawkish approach to the region. A Republican congressional defense staffer described DiMino’s views as “diametrically opposed” to Trump’s policies, which emphasize a maximum pressure campaign against Iran and robust support for Israel.

The appointment has drawn comparisons to Elbridge Colby, another Trump administration official whose stance on Iran has been criticized by conservatives. Both DiMino and Colby are seen as proponents of a more isolationist foreign policy, a perspective many fear will undermine U.S. commitments to its allies.

“This foreign policy is the same as Obama’s foreign policy in the Middle East,” said a former Trump administration official. “We are at a point of choosing whether to allow Iran to become a nuclear weapons power, and people like DiMino don’t see that as a threat.”

