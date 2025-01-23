Ex-Shin Bet Agent: “Yehuda & Shomron Are Flooded With Iranian Weapons”

Palestinian terrorists in Yehudah and Shomron are heavily armed with weapons smuggled into the area by Iran, a former senior Shin Bet agent told Radio103 FM on Wednesday.

“We know that the northern Shomron is flooded with advanced Iranian weapons,” Yossi Amrousi said, mentioning the IDF soldier who was recently killed with advanced explosives.

Amrousi warned of the danger to Israeli communities on the seam line, saying that if Hamas in Yehudah and Shomron gain enough weapons, “what happened in Kfar Azza could happen in Kfar Saba, chalilah,”

He believes that the danger is severe enough that the IDF should carry out operations like those they carried out in Gaza, displacing the civilian population and going from house to house to root out all the terrorists.

Although he supports Operation Iron Wall, Amrousi said that from what he sees on the surface, it doesn’t seem to be significantly different than previous operations.

Amrousi warned that the release of terrorists as part of the hostage release is likely to encourage further attacks.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)