CHASDEI HASHEM: 4 IDF Female Soldiers Released On Shabbos; Paraded On Stage In Gaza By Hamas

Four of the five lookout female soldiers abducted on October 7 from the Nachal Oz base near the Gaza border were released on Shabbos by the Hamas terror group.

Liri Albag, Naama Levy, Karina Ariev and Daniella Gilboa are safely in Israel.

The cruel and heinous Hamas group made a public spectacle of the release, turning over the hostages to the Red Cross at Falestin Square in Gaza, as an audience of dozens of armed terrorists from Hamas and Islamic Jihad watched along with hundreds of “innocent Gazan civilians.”

The hostages, dressed in olive garb resembling IDF uniforms and holding “gift bags” from Hamas, were brought into the square in separate vehicles. A drone hovered above, dropping candy to the crowd.

The girls were forced to smile and wave at the crowd.

The girls were surrounded by the armed terrorists and banners proclaiming “Zionism will not win” as they were handed over to the Red Cross. In addition, Gazans trampled on posters with photos of Israeli leaders, including Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and IDF Chief of Herzi Halevi.

Hamas terrorists also swarmed the area on motorcycles and in trucks, playing music and bearing banners in support of their fellow terrorists in Jenin, where the IDF is currently carrying out Operation Iron Wall, an extensive counterterrorism operation.

Once the hostages were handed over to the Red Cross, they were transported to the Re’im IDF facility in Israel, where they were reunited with their families and underwent medical checks. IDF Spokesperson Daniel Hagari confirmed that all four women — Ariev, 20; Gilboa, 20; Levy, 20; and Albag, 19 — were in good physical condition upon their return.

Hagari accused Hamas of violating the terms of the hostage deal by releasing soldiers before civilian women, stating, “Hamas did not abide by its obligation in the deal to free civilian women first.” He emphasized that Israel is determined to secure the release of civilian hostages, including Arbel Yehud, who was expected to be freed on Shabbos.

“We have heavy concerns for the fate of Yehud, Shiri Bibas, and her children,” Hagari said, adding that Israel anticipates additional information about the Bibas family soon.

Following the release, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office issued a statement condemning Hamas for failing to uphold its commitment to release Yehud.

“Israel has received four female hostage soldiers from the Hamas terrorist group today, and in return will release security prisoners,” the statement said.

It also announced that Israel would delay the return of Palestinians to northern Gaza until arrangements for Yehud’s release were secured. “In accordance with the agreement, Israel will not allow the passage of Gazans to the north of the Gaza Strip until the release of civilian Arbel Yehud, who was supposed to be released today, can be arranged,” the statement added.

