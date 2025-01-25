Watch: Naama, Liri, Daniella & Karina Reunite With Their Families

After 477 days in hell, Liri Albag, Naama Levy, Daniella Gilboa, and Karina Ariev, who were released from Gaza on Shabbos, reunited with their families in the Rabin Medical Center in Petach Tikvah.

Liri Albag is seen in the video talking directly to the camera to thank Am Yisrael.

After the release of the 4 soldiers, there is only one female soldier still left in Gaza –Agam Berger.

Footage of the girls being airlifted to the hospital after their release:

