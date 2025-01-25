IDF Bans Gazans From Northern Strip Until Arbel Yehud Returns, Concern Over Fate Of Bibas Family

IDF spokesperson Daniel Hagari on Motzei Shabbos slammed Hamas for violating the terms of the ceasefire/hostage release deal, which states that civilian hostages must be released before IDF soldiers.

Israel had demanded that Arbel Yehud, a female civilian being held by a terror group tied to Islamic Jihad, be released on Shabbos per the conditions of the deal.

After it became clear that Yehud was not released together with the IDF female soldiers on Shabbos, Israel began making efforts to reach an agreement to have her released within the next two days, Al-Arabiya reported.

Israel reportedly has intelligence information indicating that Yehud is alive.

Hagari added that Israel is very concerned about the fate of the Bibas family. Apart from Yehud, Shiri Bibas is the last remaining civilian woman in Gaza. She and her two children Kfir, 2, and Ariel, 5, should have been released in November 2023, when the other mothers and children were released.

The father of the family, Yarden Bibas, is one of the 33 hostages scheduled to be released in the first phase of the deal due to injuries he incurred.

Netanyahu’s office issued a statement on Motzei Shabbos that Gazans will not be allowed back to their homes in the northern Gaza Strip until Yehud is released.

Gazan media outlets reported on Shabbos that IDF troops fired at Gazans approaching the Netzarim Corridor area to return to their homes in northern Gaza. According to the terms of the deal, IDF forces are scheduled to withdraw from the Netzarim Corridor on Sunday and allow northern Gazans to return to what remains of their homes.

