Israel Demands That Hamas Release Arbel Yehud This Shabbos

Israel transferred a message to Hamas on Wednesday demanding that hostage Arbel Yehud, 29, be released on Shabbos together with the four other female hostages.

Hamas has refused to release Yehud in the first phase or provide information about her condition to Israel, claiming that she is held by terrorists from a Salafi organization linked to Islamic jihad.

However, Israel is demanding that Hamas fulfill the conditions of the agreement, and ensure that Arbel, as a female hostage, is released together with the other female hostages.

According to the ceasefire agreement, Hamas is expected to transfer two lists on Friday afternoon: the first – the names of the four female hostages to be released on Shabbos, and the second – a list of the status and condition of the remaining 26 hostages to be released in the first phase, including how many are alive. The number of terrorists that Israel will release will be determined based on this information.

According to the agreement, the living civilians are supposed to be released first, and Israel is demanding full compliance in implementing the agreement.

Yehud was kidnapped from Kibbutz Nir Oz, where she grew up. Her brother Dolev, H’yd, was murdered while defending the kibbutz on October 7. His remains weren’t found until eight months later on the kibbutz.

