WATCH: Daniella Gilboa’s Father Recites Nishmas Following His Daughter’s Release


Ron, the father of Daniella Gilboa, who was released from captivity on Shabbos, came to shul on Sunday morning to thank Hashem for his daughter’s release, reciting Nishmas in front of the open Aron Kodesh.

An interesting fact about Gilboa is that her name used to be Danielle but her parents changed it to Daniella on the advice of a Rav two weeks after her abduction.

The Rav told them that adding the letter “hei” to the end of a name symbolizes Hashem’s protection of that person.

Daniella Gilboa reunites with her parents. (IDF spokesperson)

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)



