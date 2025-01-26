HATE IN BROOKLYN: Vandals Target Brooklyn’s Miriam Restaurant With Anti-Israel Graffiti

The Israeli restaurant Miriam, located in the Park Slope neighborhood of Brooklyn, was vandalized early Sunday morning, with red paint splattered across its door and offensive graffiti scrawled on the exterior.

New York City Council member Shahana Hanif, who represents the Park Slope area, shared a photo of the vandalized restaurant on social media, showing the words “Israel steals culture” and “genocide cuisine” written in red paint on the door. Hanif confirmed that her office is in contact with the police to investigate the incident.

Of note, while Hanif said that she is working to address the antisemitic act, she has been one of the most outspoken, pro-Palestinian, anti-Israel politicians in New York since the war in Gaza began.

The vandalism has sparked a wave of criticism from other local officials, including Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine, who took to X o denounce the act. “These kinds of vile attacks are continuing after the ceasefire agreement,” Levine wrote. “This restaurant, Miriam, is a beloved Middle Eastern venue whose only offense appears to be that the owner is Jewish. Disgusting.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)