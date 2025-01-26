Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
White House Extends IDF’s Lebanon Withdrawal Deadline to February 18


The White House announces that Israel’s deadline to withdraw from Lebanon has been extended to February 18, postponing the original Sunday deadline.

Additionally, negotiations are underway for Lebanese prisoners to be released.

The Whitehouse statement reads: “The arrangement between Lebanon and Israel, monitored by the United States, will continue to be in effect until February 18, 2025.

The Government of Lebanon, the Government of Israel, and the Government of the United States will also begin negotiations for the return of Lebanese prisoners captured after October 7, 2023.”

