2nd Accident Involving Israelis In Laos In 24 Hours: 18 Israelis Injured On Overnight Bus Ride

In the second bus accident in Laos in 24 hours involving Israelis, 50 passengers, including 18 Israelis, were injured in an accident overnight Sunday when a bus overturned in northern Laos near the Chinese border.

Fortunately, the passengers sustained relatively minor injuries. Another bus was sent to the scene to transport the victims to the city of Luang Prabang and from there to the hospital for further medical treatment.

Nadav, who is traveling in Laos and was injured in the bus accident on Motzei Shabbos, said: “I’ve been traveling in the East for four months, including a month in Laos. Out of all the countries in the world, you don’t want something to happen to you here because they don’t know how to handle it. It was at the level of stopping locals driving by to take them to the hospital.”

Thirteen Israelis were injured, several seriously, in the bus accident overnight Motzei Shabbos. Due to the poor quality of medical care in Laos, one of the poorest countries in the world, the Magnus International Search & Rescue team and representatives from Israel’s Foreign Ministry in Vietnam transferred the injured Israelis to a hospital in Thailand.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)