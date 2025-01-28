MAILBAG: Donald Trump Is The Tov Sheb’Esav Leading Us To The Geulah. How Dare You Slander Him?

(100% not edited and published as written)

I feel the YWN must apologize for even allowing this week’s mailbag to be printed. The fact that you wrote that YWN writes that the mailbag article doesn’t represent the web’s views is inconsequential. At the end of the day, YWN allowed slander to be published against the most pro-Jewish President EVER.

In the last six days alone, Trump has proven to be an איש אמת, doing things that no other person could possibly do in terms of fighting the evil, twisted, Amaleki Left. But what Trump has done since he came down the escalator is non-stop GOOD for the world. Listen to Rabbi Mendel Kessin, shlita (on Torah Anytime and YouTube); he has said for so long that Trump is a Messianic figure who will aid Moshiach Ben Yosef in being מתקן העולם and restoring Israel to its rightful place of glory in the world. Trump is a gilgul of Antoninus who is the טוב שבעשו that will survive in the End of Days and will assist his younger brother Yaakov באחרית הימים as told to Rivka Imainu בנבואה -ורב יעבד צעיר.

This article is mechalel shem shomayim. It was written obviously by a Leftist, Woke brainwashed fellow who is an anti-Trumper. It’s a nauseating article and YWN should feel a moral and ethical obligation to undo the damage it might have caused.

Witkoff is a sincere Ohev Yisroel. Anyone who heard him speak and saw him should be able to realize that. Whether the hostage deal was good or bad, one can debate, but that Steve Witkoff was sincere was clearly evident. Just by looking at his face and seeing how he felt the families pain.

Regarding the J6 pardons-of course, Trump did the right thing. Those protesters saw the end of their country and democracy if Biden won and the Dems truly stole the election, and so of course they had every right to storm the capital and kill those murderers!! They had their heads on straight. Look at what happened in the last four years. Evil upon evil. Immorality to the max. Crime and deaths off the roof. October 7 would never have happened had Trump been President. We could go on and on…The J6 protesters should have been HONORED, not imprisoned…

And regarding the writer’s last line that Trump used the families as props-how sick and demented is the writer. Trump is as real as can be. There’s not a drop of sheker in him. What he feels is what he says. I humbly feel that that middah is probably the overriding middah why he was chosen by HaShem to assist the Jews at the End of Days and to be the טוב שבעשו. He sincerely feels the pain.

Anyone who follows Trump- look at the millions of Americans who see that – know that he has a heart sooo big… he is selfless, not ego-driven, like the blind person will say. Follow him in North Carolina. In Los Angeles. Listen to the testimonies of countless downtrodden, victims of abuse who spoke at the RNC of Trump’s chesed and compassion to them in saving them from the Evil…How Trump values life and families and how many times has he said – first we must put G-d into our lives, then religion, then perhaps love and THEN comes tarriffs.

This writer is sadly a Woke, brainwashed, corrupt thinking Leftist who will likely not merit to live when Moshiach comes -unless he does a serious reawakening.

And I will add one more thing- your article about Lindsey Graham is also inappropriate. Graham is a RINO, and though he is pro-Israel he is off in his views, as one sees regarding the J6 protesters. The protesters hardly did a thing. George Floyd rioters murdered, burnt, looted destroyed innocent peoples property, etc, the Muslim protesters on campuses and elsewhere -the same… and nothing was done to them… but the couple of protesters who were fighting for the truth and who were WRONGED and who already served a horrible four years of horrific inhumane unfair treatment – they should not be pardoned??? Anyone who thinks that way, their brain is corrupt thinking, and should not be given any credibility.

It’s time for YWN to start rethinking their own views… perhaps it is tainted by corrupt thinking and that’s why it feels comfortable printing articles that bash Trump…

I never have written before to YWN. I haven’t the time. But I felt a moral obligation to decry falsehood, to stop the smearing of a Jew (Witkoff) and Trump – to whom the Jewish people owe soooo much hakoras hatov to.

Had Trump just freed Rubashkin, it was enough- Dayeinu-of a reason that no Yid could ever speak badly of him. He did it right away… what no other President would have done. But multiply that by the millions of good that he has done since. During Trump’s first tenure alone, there was not one attack on Israel. How can people bash him?????? It’s mind-boggling.

The only way is if a person is wearing dirty glasses. They have been poisoned by the Radical Left or have been Democrats…or are very superficial and all they hear is the way he talks… And regarding that too -Trump speaks in his brash way only when addressing the Wicked. As the hagaddah writes when we speak with the rasha -הקהה את שניו and ובערת הרע מקרבך. Trump is the most noble and eloquent speaker when talking to people who are moral, decent and kind.

It’s time for every Jewish publication to humbly and publicly show appreciation for Trump. He is a human being and can make mistakes but he is well-intended and no, he did not threaten Bibi like he did to Hamas. It’s not possible that’s a truth if you know anything about him. He knows GOOD from EVIL as opposed to the writer of the mailbag article.

Continued Hatzlacha in your endeavors. And May it reflect Da’as Torah.

Signed,

Devorah Muskat

