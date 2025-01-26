Lindsey Graham Slams Trump’s Pardons For Violent Jan. 6 Rioters, Warns of More Violence

Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC), a long-time ally of former President Donald Trump, criticized the decision to issue blanket pardons for individuals charged in the January 6 Capitol riot. Appearing on Meet the Press, Graham expressed concern about the potential consequences of pardoning those involved in violent acts during the insurrection.

“I fear that you will get more violence,” Graham said, addressing the pardons issued by Trump. “Pardoning the people who went into the Capitol and beat up a police officer violently, I think was a mistake, because it seems to suggest that’s an okay thing to do.”

Graham compared Trump’s blanket pardons to those issued by President Joe Biden just minutes before leaving office, when Biden pardoned several family members. “Biden pardoned half his family going out the door,” Graham noted. “I think most Americans, if this continues, will see this as an abuse of the pardon power.”

The senator also questioned the broader implications of pardoning individuals convicted of violent acts, suggesting that it could undermine public confidence in the presidential pardon power. “We’ll revisit the pardon power of the president if this continues,” Graham added.

Moderator Kristen Welker pressed Graham on the message Trump’s pardons sent to law enforcement, particularly those who were attacked during the Capitol riot. Graham, however, reaffirmed his support for Trump’s consistent stance on law enforcement, pointing out that Trump has long been a vocal advocate for police.

“There’s really been no better supporter of law enforcement in general,” Graham said. “Law enforcement didn’t like this, but he said it during the campaign, he’s not tricking people. You know, Biden promised not to pardon his family; he did. Trump said, ‘I’m going to pardon these people.’ So the fact that he did it is no surprise.”

While Graham has been a staunch supporter of Trump, he made it clear that he opposes pardoning violent individuals regardless of political affiliation. “I don’t like the idea of bailing people out of jail or pardoning people who burn down cities and beat up cops, whether you’re a Republican or a Democrat,” he said.

