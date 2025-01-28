Relatives Of Oded Lifshitz & Itzik Elgarat Say They Are Concerned About Their Fate

In the wake of Hamas’s transfer of a list of the condition of the 33 hostages who were or will be released in the current hostage phase, the IDF informed relatives of eight hostages that Hamas claims are no longer alive that there is “grave concern for their loved ones’ lives.”

The IDF emphasized that Hamas’s claims have not been confirmed and as of now, there is no evidence of their veracity. However, according to reports, Hamas’s list corresponds to the intelligence information the IDF has on the hostages.

Yitzhar Lifshitz, the son of hostage Oded Lifshitz, 84, told Ynet on Tuesday morning that there is grave concern for his father’s life.

Oded Lifshitz was shot and brutally abducted from his home on Kibbutz Nir Oz on October 7, along with his wife Yocheved who was later released. Their home on the kibbutz was burned to the ground.

Later on Tuesday morning, Danny Elgarat, the brother of Itzik Elgarat, 70, said during a meeting of the Knesset’s House Committee that he has reason to believe that Itzik is no longer alive.

Hamas claimed in July 2024 that Elgarat was no longer alive.

Itzik Elgarat was taken hostage by Hamas terrorists on October 7 during an attack on his home in Kibbutz Nir Oz. He was shot and injured through his safe room door before being taken captive.

