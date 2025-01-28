Iranian FM Trolls President Trump; Suggests Israelis Be Relocated To Greenland [VIDEO]

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has criticized US President Donald Trump’s plan to relocate Palestinians from the Gaza Strip to other nations, countering with the suggestion that Israelis should be resettled in Greenland.

“My suggestion is different. Instead of Palestinians, expel Israelis and send them to Greenland so they can kill two birds with one stone,” Araghchi said in an exclusive interview with Sky News.

President Trump has been very vocal about the United States acquiring Greenland.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)