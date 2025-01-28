Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

Iranian FM Trolls President Trump; Suggests Israelis Be Relocated To Greenland [VIDEO]


Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has criticized US President Donald Trump’s plan to relocate Palestinians from the Gaza Strip to other nations, countering with the suggestion that Israelis should be resettled in Greenland.

“My suggestion is different. Instead of Palestinians, expel Israelis and send them to Greenland so they can kill two birds with one stone,” Araghchi said in an exclusive interview with Sky News.

President Trump has been very vocal about the United States acquiring Greenland.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

Amit Soussana Recounts How Liri Albag Saved Her Life While In Gazan Captivity

Relatives Of Oded Lifshitz & Itzik Elgarat Say They Are Concerned About Their Fate

Iranian FM Trolls President Trump; Suggests Israelis Be Relocated To Greenland [VIDEO]

Iran Warns US and Israel Against ‘Crazy’ Attack on Nuclear Sites

Father Of Israeli New Orleans Victim: “He Will Deal With His Injuries His Entire Life”

PAIN VERSUS PAIN: Hostages’ Relatives Vie For Deal But Some Bereaved Familes Say Their Children Fell In Vain

2nd Accident Involving Israelis In Laos In 24 Hours: 18 Israelis Injured On Overnight Bus Ride

BD”E: Petirah Of Harav Shlomo Isaacson Zt”l, Rav Of K’hal Bais Dovid And KOA Rav Hamachshir

IDF Officer: “Some Hostages Were Starved, Others Held In Dark Tunnels For 8 Consecutive Months”

HORRIFYING! Vandals Break Into Aron Kodesh, Destroy Sefer Torah In Bat Yam Shul

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network