WHO IS LYING? Egyptian President Denies Trump Claim That They Discussed Palestinian Resettlement


President Donald Trump claimed on Monday that he had spoken with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi regarding the relocation of Palestinians from Gaza to Egypt. However, a senior Egyptian official on Tuesday refuted this claim, asserting that no such conversation took place.

Trump suggested that moving Palestinians could offer them a safer and more comfortable living environment. He mentioned discussing this idea with both President el-Sisi and Jordan’s King Abdullah, expressing confidence in their support. “I wish [Sisi] would take some. We helped them a lot, and I’m sure he’d help us. He’s a friend of mine,” Trump remarked.

In response, an Egyptian source said that any presidential communication is officially announced and urged media outlets to exercise accuracy, especially during critical times in the Middle East.

Both Egypt and Jordan have consistently opposed proposals to resettle Palestinians from Gaza, citing concerns over undermining Palestinian aspirations for statehood and potential threats to regional stability.

