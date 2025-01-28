Mossad Faces Major Challenge In Thwarting Attacks By Murderous Terrorists Released Abroad

A report published on Monday reveals the peril of the 230 dangerous terrorists who are being deported to Turkey, Qatar and Egypt as part of the ceasefire/hostage release deal.

Thwarting the terror activities of the exiled terrorists will pose one of the Mossad’s most significant challenges in the coming months and years, the report by the Jerusalem Center for Security and Foreign Affairs (JCFA), says. According to data compiled by Israeli security agencies, 50% of the terrorists deported to other countries as part of the Shalit deal in 2011 returned to terror activities and about 80% of terrorists returned to Yehuda and Shomron resumed terror activities.

Additionally, according to Israeli security officials, the deportation of terrorists abroad strengthens Hamas leadership and infrastructure in other countries.

Of particular concern is Turkey, where the Hamas leadership is mainly comprised of terrorists deported in the Shalit deal, who received a warm welcome from the terrorist “in a suit,” President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The Hamas leadership in Istanbul was involved in the plans for the October 7 massacre, according to security officials. In addition, the Turkish-based terrorists have directed and aided terrorists in Yehuda and Shomron to carry out deadly attacks in Israel.

Israeli security officials are concerned that the new batch of freed murderers will immediately return to terror activities, including attacks on Jewish and Israeli interests abroad, abductions, and involvement in aiding and directing terrorists in Yehudaa and Shomron to carry out attacks in Israel.

Israeli security officials believe that many of the terrorists who were or will be released are highly motivated to resume terror activities out of a desire for revenge over the war in Gaza.

The deportation of these terrorists may minimize certain risks they would pose in close geographical proximity to Israel but increases the global terrorist threat against Israel.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)