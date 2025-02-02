Deported Hamas Terrorists Are Stuck In Cairo: “They Went From Israeli Jail To Egyptian ‘Jail'”

Seventy Hamas terrorists with blood on their hands released from Israeli prisons and deported to Egypt as part of the ceasefire/hostage deal are stuck in a hotel in Cairo, Ynet reported.

“Not a single Arab country has agreed to accept even one deported Palestinian prisoner,” a Palestinian Prisoners’ Authority official told Ynet. He added that Turkey has agreed to accept terrorists from Jerusalem who were deported but first wants to review their backgrounds.

According to the official, all the terrorists are being housed in a hotel and are not allowed to leave, describing their situation as moving “from an Israeli prison to an Egyptian prison.”

He added that the terrorists were forced to continue wearing their Israeli prison uniforms and slippers for a long time after their arrival, adding, “The Egyptians are not treating them warmly.”

Meanwhile, another 23 terrorists who are slated to be deported abroad remain stranded in Gaza.

Qatar’s prime minister and Turkey’s foreign minister said they are willing to accept some of the terrorists but did not specify a number.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)