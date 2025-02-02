IRAN THREATENS: Attacking Nuke Sites Would Be “One Of The Biggest Historical Mistakes The US Could Make”

A chilling warning has echoed across the Middle East—any attack on Iran’s nuclear facilities will unleash “all-out war in the region,” declared Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi in a high-stakes interview with Al Jazeera on Friday.

The defiant message was aimed squarely at Washington, as Araqchi warned that a joint U.S.-Israeli strike on Tehran’s nuclear sites would be “one of the biggest historical mistakes the U.S. could make.” With tensions already at a boiling point, the specter of a full-scale military confrontation looms larger than ever.

Iran’s leadership fears that the Trump administration could embolden Israel to launch a preemptive strike against its nuclear infrastructure—many of which are buried deep underground—while simultaneously tightening crippling U.S. sanctions on Tehran’s already battered oil industry.

The dire economic crisis gripping the Islamic Republic has sparked growing unrest among its citizens, placing the ruling mullahs in an increasingly precarious position. Reports suggest that these pressures may force Iran into negotiations with Washington over its nuclear ambitions—an outcome Tehran has long resisted.

In an apparent attempt to lay the groundwork for potential talks, Araqchi hinted that unblocking Iranian financial assets could serve as a confidence-building measure between the two nations.

“Iranian assets and funds have been frozen at various points by the U.S., [which] has not fulfilled its previous pledges [to free them]. These things can be done by the U.S. administration in order to bring confidence between us,” he said, in a message that many analysts see as an olive branch—albeit a guarded one.

In a separate interview with Sky News Arabia, Araqchi dismissed the notion of a military strike on Tehran’s nuclear sites as “really crazy,” insisting that neither the U.S. nor Israel would dare to take such drastic action.

“This is not a new threat. And they know that this is not a real threat. They know our capabilities to respond,” he said, in a veiled warning of swift and devastating retaliation.

The Iranian foreign minister made it clear: any attack on Iran’s nuclear facilities would be met with an ‘immediate and decisive’ response. He warned that such an act would ignite a catastrophe across the Middle East, transforming the entire region into “a very bad disaster.”

As tensions mount, U.S. President Donald Trump struck a cautious yet ominous tone on January 23, saying that while he hoped Israel would not attack Iran’s nuclear sites, the possibility remained on the table if the Islamic Republic refused to reach a deal.

“We’ll have to see. I’m going to be meeting with various people over the next couple of days. Hopefully, that can be worked out without having to worry about it,” Trump told reporters in the Oval Office.

In a cryptic yet unmistakable warning, he added: “It would really be nice if that could be worked out without having to go that further step. Hopefully, that can be worked out. Iran hopefully will make a deal, and if they don’t make a deal, I guess that’s OK too.”

