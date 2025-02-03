TEFILLOS! Israel On Track To Experience Driest Winter In A Century

This winter is on the way to being one of Israel’s driest in a century, with the rainfall only 55% of the average precipitation for this time of year, Israel’s Water Authority stated this week.

The Kinneret’s water level has risen only two centimeters this winter and flow levels in the Jordan River are the lowest recorded since 1960, a spokesperson for the authority said.

Weather forecasters are predicting heavy rain this Wednesday and Thursday but according to the Water Authority’s statement, the 50 millimeters of expected rain is not enough to change the picture.

Yechezkel Lifshitz, the head of the authority, said: “We are experiencing one of the driest precipitation seasons recorded in Israel in the past 100 years. However, the Water Authority’s proper preparation, including strategic planning and intelligent management of water sources, enables us to continue to supply water for all of the economy’s needs in a stable manner and ensures that the economy will not be affected by the dry winter in the immediate term.”

Last winter, Israel experienced unusually heavy rainfall, including 14 consecutive days of rain in the north and south in February and a total winter rainfall of 121% more than the national average.

Over a month and a half ago, the Chief Rabbanim of Israel, HaGaon HaRav Kalman Bar and HaGaon HaRav Dovid Yosef, called on the public to daven for the rain.

