Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

Trump To Witness Hamas Horror: Will Watch Brutal October 7 Footage Before Netanyahu Meeting

An Israeli man wearing a tallis davens next to houses destroyed by Hamas terrorists in Kibbutz Be'eri, Israel, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023. (AP/Ariel Schalit)

President Donald Trump is set to watch a documentary detailing the atrocities committed by Hamas during the October 7 attacks before meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday, according to a report by Ynet News.

The decision reportedly follows a visit to Israel by Trump’s special envoy, Steve Witkoff, who viewed the footage last week and was deeply shaken. Witkoff subsequently recommended that Trump see the documentary as well.

The film is a 47-minute compilation created by IDF, featuring raw footage from Hamas’s bodycams and other sources. It captures the horrific events of October 7, when approximately 3,000 Hamas terrorists infiltrated Israel, killing around 1,200 people and abducting 251 hostages—many of them civilians. The attack was marked by extreme brutality, including torture, decapitations, and violence against women.

According to Ynet, the version prepared for Trump will be shortened to 20-30 minutes.

The footage was first shown to foreign journalists in Israel on October 23, 2023, as part of efforts to document and expose the full scale of the attack.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

TORAH IN THE TRENCHES: IDF Rabbanut Unveils New Tactical Aron Kodesh To Protect Sifrei Torah In Battlefield

MAILBAG: $30,000 For This?! The Shocking Truth I Experienced Firsthand About Seminary In Eretz Yisroel

Jordan Considering Deporting Terrorist Ahlam Tamimi, Who Orchestrated Deadly Sbarro Pizza Bombing

Survey: Majority of Israelis Oppose Palestinian State, Support Sovereignty and Gaza Emigration Plan

WHERE’S MY MONEY? Ukraine’s Zelensky Says He Only Got $76 Billion Of $200 Billion Supposedly Provided By US

CATSKILLS: Sullivan County Sheriff Mike Schiff Announces Reelection Bid, Secures Key Endorsement

MOMENTUM GROWING: 30 Brooklyn Rabbanim Gather To Address Shidduch Crisis, Endorse Age Gap Solution

Daniella Gilboa: “I Knew That Only Emunah Could Save Us”

The Special Bond Between The Filipino Captive And Yarden & Ofer

Shloshim Marked For Rebbitzen Devorah Bergman A”H

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network