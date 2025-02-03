Trump To Witness Hamas Horror: Will Watch Brutal October 7 Footage Before Netanyahu Meeting

President Donald Trump is set to watch a documentary detailing the atrocities committed by Hamas during the October 7 attacks before meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday, according to a report by Ynet News.

The decision reportedly follows a visit to Israel by Trump’s special envoy, Steve Witkoff, who viewed the footage last week and was deeply shaken. Witkoff subsequently recommended that Trump see the documentary as well.

The film is a 47-minute compilation created by IDF, featuring raw footage from Hamas’s bodycams and other sources. It captures the horrific events of October 7, when approximately 3,000 Hamas terrorists infiltrated Israel, killing around 1,200 people and abducting 251 hostages—many of them civilians. The attack was marked by extreme brutality, including torture, decapitations, and violence against women.

According to Ynet, the version prepared for Trump will be shortened to 20-30 minutes.

The footage was first shown to foreign journalists in Israel on October 23, 2023, as part of efforts to document and expose the full scale of the attack.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)