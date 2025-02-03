Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
WATCH: Elon Musk Claims U.S. Deficit Could Be Slashed by $1 TRILLION Next Year

Elon Musk reacts as President-elect Donald Trump speaks at a rally ahead of the 60th Presidential Inauguration, Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Tech billionaire Elon Musk has expressed confidence that the U.S. deficit can be reduced by $1 trillion in the coming year, arguing that such a move would have significant economic benefits for Americans.

“I think we can take a trillion dollars out of the deficit next year,” Musk said, highlighting the urgency of addressing the country’s current $2 trillion shortfall. He noted that the deficit far exceeds economic growth and suggested that cutting it in half—down to $1 trillion—could have a stabilizing effect on inflation.

“If we can get the deficit in half, from $2 trillion to $1 trillion, and we can get economic growth to match that $1 trillion growth in the money supply, that means there will be no inflation,” he explained.

Musk further outlined the potential benefits of such a reduction, predicting that lower interest rates would follow. “Interest rates will drop—credit card interest down, mortgage interest down, car payment interest down—and prices at the store stay the same,” he said.

Calling the prospect a “great outcome for people,” Musk expressed optimism that the goal is achievable. However, he did not provide specific details on how he envisions reaching the $1 trillion reduction or what policies would be necessary to accomplish it.

