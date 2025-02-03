DEPRAVITY: Keith Siegel, Who Was Starved In Captivity, Was Forced To Write A “Thank You Letter” To His Captors

Hamas published a letter online on Monday allegedly written by released hostage Kieth Siegel thanking the terrorists who held him, claiming that he was “treated well by them.”

Siegel who appeared painfully thin upon his release and was also weak from hunger as the last time he was provided food before his release was the previous afternoon, was forced to write that his captors “considered his needs regarding food.”

His relatives said that he received so little food that although he’s a vegetarian, he was forced to eat meat when they provided it.

His daughter Shir said at a press conference on Monday: “My father says he was held in captivity under inhumane conditions by cruel terrorists who physically and mentally abused him. He was starved for long periods and lost a significant amount of weight and hardly saw the light of day.”

“He talked about being in difficult and isolating conditions and sometimes lost hope that he would return home. My father spent 484 days knowing that any moment could be his last.”

A statement from the Hostages and Missing Families Forum clarified that “the Hamas terrorists who held Keith forced him to write them a detailed letter of thanks. This is one example of many of the cruel and cynical conduct of the Hamas terrorist organization and the urgency of returning all the hostages to Israel.”

The letter stated: “To the Qassam fighters, my name is Keith Siegel and I am from Kfar Aza. I was a prisoner in Gaza from October 7, 2023 until January 2025.”

“My guards during this period took care of all my needs, food and drink, medicine, vitamins, eye drops, a blood pressure measuring device and more. They also made sure I got a doctor’s checkup when I felt unwell for a long time. The guards considered my needs and responded to my requests regarding nutrition, eating habits and more. They made sure I had food that suited my health needs.”

“I think the Israeli government did not do what it needed to do to reach a deal and thereby return the hostages and end the war that caused many casualties and unnecessary damage on both sides. I wish and hope for peace soon. To the fighters who guarded me during this period, I would like to say thank you.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)