TRAGEDY: Young Chabad Shliach Suddenly Niftar, Just Last Night he Sang With Avraham Fried

Just last night, Rabbi Levi Yitzchok Wolosow Z”L a shliach who directed adult education at Chabad of Manalapan, stood on stage at a major concert, singing alongside Avraham Fried in a powerful moment of inspiration. He sang the words from Tehillim (42:3): Tzama Nafshi “When will I come and appear before Hashem?” – a chilling verse in hindsight. The crowd applauded, and Fried was visibly moved by his voice.

Today, heartbreakingly, he is no longer with us.

Rabbi Wolosow Z”L, a dedicated Chabad Shliach in New Jersey, passed away suddenly on Monday, 5 Shvat 5785, at the age of 43. He was known for his warmth, kindness, and commitment to teaching and inspiring others.

For Yeshiva Week, the Wolosow family traveled to Pennsylvania, where they attended the Poconos Midwinter Concert at the Kalahari Convention Center. Less than 24 hours after his unexpected performance, his family received an urgent call for Tehillim. As they rushed to daven and head to the Ohel of the Lubavitcher Rebbe, the devastating news came—he had been Niftar.

He is survived by his wife, Mrs. Chanele Wolosow (Chazanow), their children Nochum, Dov, Mendel, Tzipa, Miriam, and Uziel, as well as their adopted children, Naomi and Tani. He also leaves behind his parents, Rabbi Chaim and Sara Wolosow of Sharon, MA, and his many siblings.

The Levaya is expected to take place on Tuesday in New York. More details to follow.

Baruch Dayan HaEmes.