Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

Secular Israeli Reporter: “I’ve Never Davened For Anyone’s Welfare As Much As I Daven For Trump”

Media personality Avri Gilad. (Screenshot/Keshet)

Popular Channel 12 political commentator Amit Segal spoke on Wednesday morning about the historic meeting between Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and US President Donald Trump at the White House on Tuesday, during which Trump advocated for the deportation of Palestinians from Gaza and the US takeover of the Strip.

“I don’t remember anything as historic as this,” Segal said in an interview with media personality and TV host Avri Gilad and journalist Yair Cherki. “The President of the United States says his goal is to transfer all residents of Gaza permanently outside the borders of the Strip – that is 200% of what Netanyahu wanted.”

“If Ben Gvir had said something like that, an investigation would have been opened against him. Trump presents a presidential plan that has no precedent in the history of the State of Israel. He has a very structured plan, he has a policy – so what if Egypt and Jordan said no.”

“The fact that the President of Egypt and the King of Jordan are next in line for a visit is a signal that Trump is really serious about this matter.”

TV host Avri Gilad added: “There’s no way in the world we could have hoped for anything better than what we saw tonight. I think that I’ve never davened for anyone’s welfare as much as I daven for Trump’s welfare.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)



One Response

Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

UTTER INSANITY: Rep. Ilhan Omar Doubles Down on Anti-American Agenda – Now Aiding Illegal Immigrants! [VIDEO]

SYMBOLIC: Netanyahu Gifted Trump A Golden Pager; What Did Trump Give Him?

Rosh Yeshiva: “The Only Reason Arabs Don’t Kill Us All Is Lomdei Torah”

Israeli Officials Respond To Trump’s Plan: “Thank Hashem For This Neis He Made For Am Yisrael!”

TRUMP SHOCKS THE WORLD: U.S. To Seize Gaza, Relocate Residents, And Rebuild As ‘Middle East Riviera’

TOTAL MELTDOWN! Democrat Leaders Call For Violence, Label Elon Musk “Nazi” [SEE INSANE VIDEOS]

WASN’T BLUFFING: As Promised, Trump Withdraws U.S. from UN Human Rights Council, Cuts Ties with UNRWA

TRUMP WARNS: If Iran Assassinates Me, They Will Be Obliterated [SEE VIDEO]

MUST WATCH: President Trump Powerfully Defends Israel, Unveils Gaza Plan In Meeting With Netanyahu

Thai Hostages Spoke About Harrowing Conditions In Captivity

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network