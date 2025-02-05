Secular Israeli Reporter: “I’ve Never Davened For Anyone’s Welfare As Much As I Daven For Trump”

Popular Channel 12 political commentator Amit Segal spoke on Wednesday morning about the historic meeting between Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and US President Donald Trump at the White House on Tuesday, during which Trump advocated for the deportation of Palestinians from Gaza and the US takeover of the Strip.

“I don’t remember anything as historic as this,” Segal said in an interview with media personality and TV host Avri Gilad and journalist Yair Cherki. “The President of the United States says his goal is to transfer all residents of Gaza permanently outside the borders of the Strip – that is 200% of what Netanyahu wanted.”

“If Ben Gvir had said something like that, an investigation would have been opened against him. Trump presents a presidential plan that has no precedent in the history of the State of Israel. He has a very structured plan, he has a policy – so what if Egypt and Jordan said no.”

“The fact that the President of Egypt and the King of Jordan are next in line for a visit is a signal that Trump is really serious about this matter.”

TV host Avri Gilad added: “There’s no way in the world we could have hoped for anything better than what we saw tonight. I think that I’ve never davened for anyone’s welfare as much as I daven for Trump’s welfare.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)