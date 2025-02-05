82% Of Palestinians Freed In First Ceasefire Have Returned To Terrorism; 1 In 4 Already Killed Or Re-Arrested

New data from the IDF reveals that one in four Palestinian terrorists released under the November 2023 Israel-Hamas ceasefire has since been re-arrested or killed.

According to IDF Central Command statistics shared with Channel 13 News, 33 released terrorists have been detained again by Israeli security forces, while four were eliminated while carrying out new attacks. The alarming figures reinforce growing concerns that the mass prisoner releases—a key component of the 2023 ceasefire agreement—have strengthened terrorist organizations and fueled further violence.

Beyond the 25% who have already been re-arrested or neutralized, the Shin Bet reported earlier this week that at least 82% of the freed terrorists have returned to terrorist activity.

One such individual, Abed al-Hadi Kamil, was killed in an Israeli airstrike last Saturday night near Qabatiya, south of Jenin, as he and his terror cell prepared to launch an “imminent” attack. Kamil had been freed as part of the November 2023 ceasefire, only to resume his involvement in terrorism.

Since the start of the current ceasefire on January 18, 2025, Israel has released 583 Palestinian terrorists in exchange for 13 Israeli hostages kidnapped by Hamas during its October 7, 2023, cross-border massacre.

Notably, many of the terrorists released in this recent deal were sent off with identification bands inscribed with citations from Jewish sources. The Israel Prison Service confirmed on Friday that the bracelets featured inscriptions in Arabic and Hebrew, including “The eternal people do not forget” and “I pursued my enemies and overtook them”—a direct quote from Tehillim.

Among the prisoners released under the ongoing agreement, several were convicted murderers serving life sentences for attacks that killed hundreds of Israeli civilians. Under the terms of the deal, those with “blood on their hands” were deported and banned from re-entering Israeli-controlled areas.

While the government has prioritized securing the release of Israeli hostages, the growing list of freed terrorists who have re-engaged in violence raises serious concerns about the long-term consequences of these agreements.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)