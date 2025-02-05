SHALOM BAYIS CRISIS: Frum Divorce Rates Skyrocketed Across Eretz Yisroel In 2024

It’s no secret that shalom bayis isn’t always smooth sailing, but the latest numbers show a concerning trend—divorce cases in major frum cities in Eretz Yisroel are climbing at a rapid rate. Comparing 2024 to 2023, some kehillos have seen a jump of over 40% in couples calling it quits.

1. Beit Shemesh – 223 gittin in 2024, up from 154 in 2023 (45% increase).

2. Beitar Illit – 78 gittin in 2024, up from 54 in 2023 (44% increase).

3. Modi’in Illit – 77 gittin in 2024, up from 53 in 2023 (45% increase).

4. Elad – 109 gittin in 2024, up from 97 in 2023 (12% increase).

5. Bnei Brak – 168 gittin in 2024, up from 136 in 2023 (24% increase).

6. Tzfas – 24 gittin in 2024, up from 13 in 2023 (85% increase).

7. Teveria – 87 gittin in 2024, up from 82 in 2023 (6% increase).

While every situation is different, and klal Yisroel has always faced its share of challenges, the numbers don’t lie—more couples are struggling to keep things together. Whether it’s the pressures of parnassah, chinuch disagreements, or just the stresses of life, it’s a wake-up call for the tzibbur to focus on shalom bayis and supporting those going through a difficult situation.

