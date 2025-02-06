Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

Chasdei Hashem: Suicide Bombing In Jerusalem Foiled By Shin Bet & IDF

Arrest of the suspects. Police spokesperson

The Shin Bet and the IDF on Thursday announced that their forces thwarted a planned suicide bombing attack on a bus in Jerusalem.

The members of the cell, Hamas and Fatah terrorists from the Ramallah area, were arrested several months ago.

The cell members constructed an explosive device and planned to remotely detonate it on a bus in Jerusalem.

During the arrest operation, the Shin Bet seized the explosive device and a submachine gun.

The explosive device. (Shin Bet)
The remote activation mechanism. (Shin Bet)

Some of the terrorists in the cell also carried out shooting attacks against IDF soldiers in the Shomron in the past year.

The members of the cell. (Shin Bet)

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

UTTER INSANITY: Rep. Ilhan Omar Doubles Down on Anti-American Agenda – Now Aiding Illegal Immigrants! [VIDEO]

SYMBOLIC: Netanyahu Gifted Trump A Golden Pager; What Did Trump Give Him?

Rosh Yeshiva: “The Only Reason Arabs Don’t Kill Us All Is Lomdei Torah”

Israeli Officials Respond To Trump’s Plan: “Thank Hashem For This Neis He Made For Am Yisrael!”

TRUMP SHOCKS THE WORLD: U.S. To Seize Gaza, Relocate Residents, And Rebuild As ‘Middle East Riviera’

TOTAL MELTDOWN! Democrat Leaders Call For Violence, Label Elon Musk “Nazi” [SEE INSANE VIDEOS]

WASN’T BLUFFING: As Promised, Trump Withdraws U.S. from UN Human Rights Council, Cuts Ties with UNRWA

TRUMP WARNS: If Iran Assassinates Me, They Will Be Obliterated [SEE VIDEO]

MUST WATCH: President Trump Powerfully Defends Israel, Unveils Gaza Plan In Meeting With Netanyahu

Thai Hostages Spoke About Harrowing Conditions In Captivity

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network