Chasdei Hashem: Suicide Bombing In Jerusalem Foiled By Shin Bet & IDF

The Shin Bet and the IDF on Thursday announced that their forces thwarted a planned suicide bombing attack on a bus in Jerusalem.

The members of the cell, Hamas and Fatah terrorists from the Ramallah area, were arrested several months ago.

The cell members constructed an explosive device and planned to remotely detonate it on a bus in Jerusalem.

During the arrest operation, the Shin Bet seized the explosive device and a submachine gun.

Some of the terrorists in the cell also carried out shooting attacks against IDF soldiers in the Shomron in the past year.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)