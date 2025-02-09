Shocking Testimony: Hostages Forced To Decide Who Would Eat & Who Would Go Hungry

The relatives of Eli Sharabi, who was released from captivity on Shabbos, spoke to Ynet on Sunday about the complexity of the conditions of his release.

Unlike previous reports that said that Eli was told that his wife and daughters were murdered on October 7 as soon he returned to Israel, he was only informed of the searingly painful news on Motzei Shabbos by his brother.

“He let out a scream and kept repeating the phrase ‘My heart isn’t whole.’ He received the news in shock,” family members said. “He had no idea that this was what had befallen them.”

Apart from grieving his loved loves, Eli also faces a long physical rehabilitation. A family member told Ynet: “His sister told us he returned weak, hungry, and frail. He keeps saying he is weak and tired. The tragedy is twofold.”

Eli is now surrounded by relatives, doctors and an entire team to provide him with psychological support. According to Eli’s testimony, during his captivity, Hamas members told him about his brother who was killed in captivity – and he has yet to process that. “He thought there might be a chance they were lying to him,” family members said.

As Shabbos ended, the family made Havdalah in the hospital, and according to Eli’s family members, he cried throughout the ceremony. However, at the same time, his relatives emphasized that it’s important for the public not to pity Eli. “They are surrounding him with support and he will emerge strong and with his head held high,” they said. “Day by day, he will return to being the Eli everyone knows. A strong, family-oriented, smiling, and optimistic man.”

Eli’s family estimates, based on the assessment received from the medical team, that “his physical rehabilitation will take time. His condition is not like those who returned in previous rounds.”

The family is preparing for his need for prolonged rehabilitation – both physical and mental: “He spoke about severe starvation. About whole days without eating anything. Sometimes one of them would receive food while the other wouldn’t – and they would let them decide who would eat and who wouldn’t. Inhumane conditions.” Other reports said that at times, all the food they would get was a quarter of a pita for the entire day.

Sharabi and Or Levy are being treated at Sheba Hospital in Tel Hashomer and Ohad Ben-Ami is at Ichilov Hospital in Tel Aviv. Medical professionals said that the released hostages’ treatment will be “different and complex.” One even noted: “Their condition is not unlike that of individuals who spent a year in a concentration camp.”

The professionals said: “This is a medical emergency situation, not a moment for celebrations. Their medical condition is serious and concerning. They are suffering from severe physical and mental deterioration, including malnutrition, loss of muscle mass, heart disorders, and prolonged infections.

“There are also injuries not visible to the eye after prolonged exposure to harsh conditions. It’s a different medical challenge this time and a different medical approach is required than what was applied in previous releases, with attention to medical conditions that could be life-threatening but are treatable.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)