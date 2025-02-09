Prime Minister Netanyahu Joins Historic Kesivas Osiyos In The “Washington Torah” [PHOTOS & VIDEO]

During his visit to Washington, DC, Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu took part in inscribing letters in the historic “Washington Torah”—a Sefer Torah being written entirely in the nation’s capital by R’ Shaul Bessel under the auspices of American Friends of Lubavitch (Chabad).

The osiyos inscribed in honor of the Prime Minister were from “LeBinyamin Amar” in Vezos Habracha, a pasuk befitting his name. For Mrs. Netanyahu, the words from “Chayei Sarah” were chosen, based on her name. During the writing, she noted that she was also born during the week of Parshas Chayei Sarah, coincidentally making it even more fitting.

The event was chaired by Rabbi Levi Shemtov, Executive Vice President of American Friends of Lubavitch in Washington, DC.

Following the kesivas osiyos, a meeting took place between the Prime Minister, Mrs. Netanyahu, and Jewish student leaders and young professionals.

This remarkable Torah project has already incorporated references to key landmarks by inscribing relevant pesukim in each location—including “Tzedek Tzedek Tirdof” at the Supreme Court, “Verapo Yerapeh” at the Department of Health and Human Services, “Ki Tivneh Bayis Chadash” at HUD, and “Teyvas Noach” at the National Zoo—each fittingly matched to its place.

As the Torah nears completion, the broader Jewish community will soon have the opportunity to participate in the mitzvah, dedicating letters, pesukim, parshiyos, and special sections in honor of their loved ones.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)