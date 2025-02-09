PATIENCE WEARING THIN: Trump Slams Hamas Over Tortured, Feeble Hostages, Says They Looked Like Holocaust Survivors

Aboard Air Force One on Sunday, President Donald Trump delivered perhaps his most forceful condemnation yet of Hamas, saying the brutal conditions of Israeli hostages released from Gaza were reminiscent of the Holocaust and warning that America’s patience was wearing thin.

“I watched the hostages come back today. And they looked like Holocaust survivors,” Trump said. “They were in horrible condition. They were emaciated. It looked like many years ago, the Holocaust survivors. I don’t know how much longer we can take that… We’re going to lose our patience.”

“I’m committed to buying and owning Gaza. As far as us rebuilding it – we may give it to other states in the Middle East to build sections of it. Other people may be do it through our auspices. But we are committed to taking it, owning it, and making sure Hamas doesn’t move back,” Trump said aboard Air Force One.

Trump further revealed that he will soon meet with Saudi Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi, stating that he expects both leaders to agree to resettle Palestinian refugees. He also said the U.S. would consider allowing in Palestinian refugees on a case-by-case basis and vowed to ensure their safety.

The president’s remarks came after the release of three Israeli hostages—Eli Sharabi, 52, Ohad Ben Ami, 56, and Or Levy, 34—who had been held captive by Hamas for 491 days. Their physical condition was shocking, their bodies frail from months of starvation, brutal torture, and psychological torment.

The three men had been held underground in Hamas tunnels, denied sunlight, and completely cut off from the outside world. For nearly a year and a half, they were unaware of the scale of the horrors on October 7, nor of the war that had raged in their absence.

Throughout their captivity, they were subjected to inhumane conditions, stripped of even the most basic human necessities. They had no shoes, no access to bathrooms, and were constantly relocated through Hamas’s labyrinthine tunnel network. They were starved, denied medical care, and beaten, while their captors attempted to extract military intelligence through violent interrogations.

In a desperate bid to mask their crimes against humanity, Hamas had begun feeding the hostages slightly more food in recent days—an apparent effort to conceal the extent of their abuse.

Geula Levy, the mother of Or Levy, described her first conversation with her son. “I asked him if he was cold in the tunnel,” she said. “He told me, ‘You don’t feel temperature down there. We couldn’t tell if it was summer or winter.’”

Or himself revealed that he had been barefoot for the entirety of his captivity, only receiving shoes for the first time on the day of his release.