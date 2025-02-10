MAILBAG: An Open Letter To PM Netanyahu About His Failure To Thank Hashem

Dear Prime Minister Netanyahu,

I am writing to express my sincere gratitude for your tireless efforts over the past year and a half in working to secure the release of our precious hostages. We are aware of the countless hours and sleepless nights you dedicated to this critical endeavor, and we recognize how deeply you cared about this cause.

Therefore, it was disheartening to hear the speeches of some released hostages and their families, listing individuals and groups to thank, yet omitting your name. It felt like a personal blow, a knife twisting in my heart. How could they not fully appreciate the extent of your behind-the-scenes efforts and the significant role you played in their liberation? It’s undeniable that your leadership was instrumental in securing their release. I feel for you deeply, and I am so hurt and bewildered when they fail to mention you. It feels like a profound injustice, a disregard for the immense investment you made in their well-being.

I imagine the weight of responsibility you carried, the emotional toll of the negotiations, the constant worry for their safety. To see that dedication seemingly overlooked is truly painful.

Thinking about the hostages’ omission of your name reminded me of a similar oversight. While their omission is painful, it pales in comparison to the pain of witnessing you, Mr. Prime Minister, publicly thank everyone after Israel’s victories—the army, the generals, the government—while neglecting to mention Hakadosh Baruch Hu, the One who truly orchestrates our success.

Imagine the collective pain of all His children, the knife twisting in our hearts, when you fail to recognize Him and attribute success solely to human effort. While we appreciate the few times you do say “be’ezrat Hashem,” these phrases shouldn’t be mere formalities. Consistent and genuine acknowledgment of Hashem’s role should be integral to every speech—a constant recognition of the true source of our strength and success.

The disregard for the Divine hand that guides us is a wound that cuts deep. Who sustains our nation’s success? Who fuels the army’s victories, your leadership, and our very right to live in *Eretz Yisrael*? Never forget Hakadosh Baruch Hu. Recognizing His influence is key to greater triumphs. Acknowledging Him will reveal you as His emissary; failing to do so—clinging to “kochi ve’otzem yadi” (my strength and the might of my hand)—will prevent us from achieving true and lasting success.

I implore you, please do not inflict this pain upon us again. Just as you feel the sting of the hostages’ apparent disregard, we, as a nation, are deeply wounded by the consistent omission of our loving and caring Father.

With hope for greater recognition,

A Citizen of Eretz Yisrael

