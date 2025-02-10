INSIDE JOB: Superbowl Dancer Interrupts Halftime Show With Palestinian Flag [SEE VIDEOS]

A major security breach occurred during the Super Bowl halftime show when a protester stormed the half-time performance stage carrying a flag combining Palestinian and Sudanese colors with the words “Gaza” and “Sudan” printed on it. The disruption happened during Kendrick Lamar’s performance, as the protester jumped onto a car used in the act and sprinted across the stadium, momentarily drawing attention away from the show.

Security personnel quickly intervened, with three guards tackling the protester and dragging him off the field as he refused to stand. Video footage shows the individual being removed from the stadium on his knees.

The NFL later confirmed that the individual was a member of the 400-person field cast for Lamar’s performance. “The individual hid the item on his person and unveiled it late in the show,” the league stated, adding that “no one involved with the production was aware of the individual’s intent.” Roc Nation, which produced the show, also emphasized that “the act was neither planned nor part of the production and was never in any rehearsal.”

Authorities are now considering charges against the protester, according to the New Orleans Police Department. “Law enforcement is working to determine applicable charges in this incident,” officials said in a statement.

The NFL has taken swift action, permanently barring the individual from all league stadiums and events. “The individual will (be) banned for life from all NFL stadiums and events,” said NFL spokesperson Brian McCarthy.

As investigations continue, the incident has sparked concerns over event security and the potential risks posed by unauthorized individuals breaching highly secured areas, particularly with high-profile attendees in the crowd.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)