LISTEN: Marco Rubio: “Monstrous, Savage Hamas Is Pure Evil, Must Be Eradicated”

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio called Hamas “monstrous, savage and pure evil” in an interview on Monday while discussing the conditions of the three hostages released on Shabbos, Ohad Ben Ami, Or Levy and Eli Sharabi.

Speaking with conservative talk radio channel SiriusXM Patriot, Rabio said: “I don’t think there’s any coincidence in the schedule in which the hostages are being released, where they obviously released the ones they thought were in the best condition first, then over time you’re starting to see the impact of this,” Rubio said.

“But I also think it’s very revealing of who Hamas is and what Hamas is. You look at these images of what they – first of all, the humiliation that they have to go through. Just put aside for a moment the horrifying conditions they were held in and the horrifying things that happened to some of those hostages, on top of the fact that these were innocent civilians. I mean, none of these were soldiers. These are not combatants. These are just people who were abducted for purposes to be used as leverage. And they’re getting, what, 200 certified killers in exchange for one innocent hostage.”

Rubio also pointed out how well-fed the Hamas terrorists looked. “Do any of those Hamas terrorists look like they’ve been skipping meals? Do any of those Hamas terrorists look like they’ve been suffering over the last year and a half? Clearly, these people are – the ones suffering are the people from Gaza, but not them.

“This is an evil organization. Hamas is evil, it’s pure evil. These are monsters. These are savages. That’s a group that needs to be eradicated.”

“And let me tell you – they still are the dominant power in Gaza when all this is done, there is not going to be peace in the Middle East.”

Rubio questioned why any nation would accept a neighboring state ruled by terrorists.

“And right now, the only one who’s stood up and said I’m willing to help do it is Donald Trump. All these other leaders, they’re going to have to step up,” he said. “If they’ve got a better idea, then now is the time. Now is the time for the other governments and other powers in the region, some of these very rich countries, to basically say, okay, we’ll do it. We’re going to pay for this; we’re going to step forward; we’re going to be the ones that take charge,” he added.

“None of them is offering to do it. And I think that you can’t go around claiming that you’re a fighter for, an advocate for the Palestinian people, but you’re not willing to do anything to help rebuild Gaza,” he continued. “They’ll all tell you what they’re not for. But we’re still waiting for more countries to step forward and say here’s what we’re willing to do. And right now, they’ve not been willing to do anything … or at least anything concrete.”

Rubio added that world leaders feel “challenged” by Trump’s Gaza plan.

“It’s outside the box, but that’s what he always is,” said Rubio. “I mean, he’s going to state the obvious. It’s the one thing about Donald Trump—he doesn’t hide behind silly, traditional lies and things of that nature. He’s going to put out blunt truth. And the blunt truth is that the Middle East has, for too long, been a region of places all of whom love to talk but don’t want to do. So, it’s time: If they don’t like Donald Trump’s plan, then it’s time for these countries in the region to step forward and offer their solution,” he concluded.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)