After Trump Lifts Embargo, Heavy Bombs Delayed By Biden Arrive In Israel

The shipment of 2,000 lb MK-84 bombs that Israel ordered from the US but was held up by the Biden administration arrived in Israel overnight Motzei Shabbos.

The Biden administration put the lives of Israelis in danger by ceding to leftists and imposing an arms embargo on Israel while it was fighting for its survival, hiding the move from Congress.

President Donald Trump immediately lifted the arms embargo when he entered office.

The munitions were unloaded at the Ashdod port and then loaded onto dozens of trucks which transported them to Air Force bases throughout the country.

Defense Minister Yisrael Katz said that munitions shipment is “a significant asset for the Air Force and the IDF. I thank President Trump and the American administration for their steadfast support of the State of Israel.”

“Israel’s Ministry of Defense continues to procure and transport munitions for the IDF,” the Defense Ministry said in a statement. “To date, over 76,000 tons of military equipment have arrived in Israel via 678 airlifts and 129 sea shipments. This represents the largest air and sea bridge in Israel’s history​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​.”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)