Two Israelis Stabbed In Athens, Suspect From Gaza Is Arrested

An Israeli couple were stabbed on Friday while walking in the Ermou shopping district in Athens.

Baruch Hashem, the victims were only lightly injured and did not require hospitalization.

One of the assailants, a Palestinian originally from Gaza, was arrested at the scene. A second suspect fled the area.

According to the Foreign Ministry, the assailants attacked the Israelis after hearing them speak Hebrew and noticing their Magen Dovid necklaces.

Israel’s embassy in Athens and the Foreign Ministry’s department for Israelis abroad are handling the case in coordination with Greek authorities.

