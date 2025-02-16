Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

Two Israelis Stabbed In Athens, Suspect From Gaza Is Arrested

Illustrative. Greek police car. (Wikimedia Commons)

An Israeli couple were stabbed on Friday while walking in the Ermou shopping district in Athens.

Baruch Hashem, the victims were only lightly injured and did not require hospitalization.

One of the assailants, a Palestinian originally from Gaza, was arrested at the scene. A second suspect fled the area.

According to the Foreign Ministry, the assailants attacked the Israelis after hearing them speak Hebrew and noticing their Magen Dovid necklaces.

Israel’s embassy in Athens and the Foreign Ministry’s department for Israelis abroad are handling the case in coordination with Greek authorities.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

WATCH: Sasha Troufanov Thanks Chief Rabbi Of Russia HaRav Berel Lazar

1st Testimonies: Hamas Terrorists Tortured Dekel-Chen; Gave Him A Gift For His Wife

JOY AND TEARS: Sasha’s Father Was Murdered; Sagui Has A New Daughter; Yair’s Brother Is Still In Gaza

Sasha’s Mother, Who Became Frum After October 7, Traveled To Meet Her Son Before Shabbos

Sasha, Yair & Sagui Return To Israel After 498 Days In Captivity

CROWN HEIGHTS: Seven Victims Injured In Fire, Three Critical [VIDEOS & PHOTOS]

HATE IN WILLIAMSBURG: Jewish Girl Assaulted and Dragged to the Ground in Unprovoked Attack [VIDEO]

Passenger Threatens Crew, Mocks Jewish Travelers, And Bangs On Cockpit Door During Flight to Newark

Rabbi Shea Hecht Slams Lev Tahor: “Cult’s Grip Keeps 180 Children Trapped in Guatemala” [VIDEO]

TERROR IN MUNICH: Afghan Immigrant Rams Vehicle Into Crowd, Injuring At Least 28

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network