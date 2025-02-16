Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

FRIGHTENING: Morphine Found In Locker Of Sydney Nurse Who Said He Killed Israeli Patients


New South Wales (NSW) police discovered morphine in the personal locker of the Sydney nurse who claimed to have killed Israeli patients, Australian media reported.

Ahmad Rashad Nadir allegedly asked a former colleague at Bankstown Hospital to empty his locker but the colleague felt uncomfortable and called the police.

The police seized the morphine and it will now be part of an investigation into the hate video in which Nadir said that he killed Israeli patients.

Following the discovery of the morphine, police detectives raided Nadir’s home on Friday night and took several bags of potential evidence.

The police also confirmed that they received the full unedited version of the video chat from Israeli influencer Max Veifer.

No arrests have been made so far and neither nurse has been charged over the video.

Watch the unedited version of the video below:

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)



