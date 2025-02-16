Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Stampede Kills 15 People At New Delhi Train Station In India


At least 15 people were killed in a stampede at a railway station in India’s capital of New Delhi, an official said Sunday.

Delhi’s caretaker chief minister Atishi, who uses only one name, said that the bodies were brought to the capital’s Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narain Hospital.

The stampede happened late Saturday while thousands of people were gathered at the New Delhi railway station and waiting to board a train to the site of the Maha Kumbh Hindu festival in northern India.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that he was “distressed by the stampede.”

“My thoughts are with all those who have lost their loved ones. I pray that the injured have a speedy recovery. The authorities are assisting all those who have been affected by this stampede,” he said on X.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that an investigation has been ordered to find what led to the stampede.

At least 30 people were killed in a stampede at the six-week festival last month after tens of millions of Hindus gathered to take a dip in river waters.

(AP)



  1. The chief minister only uses one name while the hospital carries 5 names.

    15 people killed today in a stampede and 30 last month.

    Strange….

