Israel is preparing to receive the remains of several hostages from Hamas on Thursday, according to a report by the Kan public broadcaster.

As part of an agreement with Hamas, the bodies are set to be returned on the 33rd day of the ceasefire, which falls on Thursday. The IDF have already begun logistical preparations for the transfer. Reports indicate that the hostages were killed while in Hamas captivity.

The exact number of bodies to be returned remains unclear. Kan reports that five bodies will be handed over, while the Walla news site claims the number is four. The identities of the hostages will be provided to Israeli authorities on Thursday morning, after which IDF ambulances will transport the remains to the Abu Kabir Forensic Institute for identification. Families will only be informed once the identification process is complete.

The Prime Minister’s Office has not yet confirmed these reports.

Meanwhile, three living hostages are expected to be released on Shabbos.

  1. And will the bodies also be required to sign a certificate of completion, and tell the crowd how nicely they were treated during their stay?

