President Trump Shares Video Of Freed Hostage Agam Berger

Agam Berger is overcome with emotion as she reunites with her siblings. (Chaim Tzach/GPO)

US President Donald Trump on Monday night shared a video of freed hostage Agam Berger thanking him for her release and asking him to work toward the release of all the hostages remaining in Gaza.

Trump posted and pinned the video on his Truth Social platform. He did not add any comments.

On Monday, Berger requested that Israelis take on a small kaballah or mitzvah as a zechus for the release of the hostages. She called for unity, saying that when she was in captivity, “the enemy rejoiced when they saw strife among us.”

 

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)



