Agam Berger Speaks Out: “Each Person Should Take On A Kabbalah For The Hostages’ Return”

The spiritual gevurah of released IDF soldier Agam Berger and her family is now well-known, especially after Agam was released on Thursday instead of Shabbos following her mother’s call for Shemiras Shabbos.

On Monday, Agam released a message to the public for the first time.

In a video recorded by “רגע של חכמה,” she thanked Hashem, IDF soldiers and security forces, and all of Am Yisrael who did whatever they could “to bring us home.”

“When we were there and they [the terrorists] saw the division among us, they rejoiced,” Agam continued. “They said that when we’re together, we have koach. So I request from you – despite all the differences – let’s maintain unity and preserve our koach as Am Yisrael.”

“I truly believe that each one of us has the koach to do something to help bring the hostages home.”

“I request from you that you take on one good deed, whether it’s doing something good for those around you or a small mitzvah. This will truly bring us closer to the return of all the hostages as it did until now. Every one of your good deeds brought us closer to our return home and here we are. I want all the hostages here soon.”

“I request that you truly take something upon yourselves and B’ezrat Hashem soon, all the hostages will return.”

