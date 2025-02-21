Israel Receives List Of Hostages To Be Released Tomorrow

Israel has confirmed receiving a list from Hamas with the names of six hostages scheduled for release from Gaza tomorrow.

The Prime Minister’s Office stated that the hostages’ families have been notified and urged the public not to spread unverified information or speculation.

Hamas previously identified the hostages as Tal Shoham, Omer Shem-Tov, Eliya Cohen, Omer Wenkert, Avera Mengistu, and Hisham al-Sayed. Their names had already been shared earlier this week when their families were informed.

