WATCH: Hagaon HaRav Dov Landau “Chas Vesholom For Yeshiva Bochurim To Respond To IDF Draft Notice”

In a significant gathering held on Monday evening at the residence of Slabodka Rosh Yeshiva, HaGaon HaRav Dov Landau, dozens of yeshiva students who recently received draft orders and arrest warrants convened for an evening of encouragement and guidance. These students, who have refrained from reporting to military recruitment offices, were bolstered by Rav Landau’s words of strength and support.

The Rosh Yeshiva seized the opportunity to deliver a detailed set of instructions to the yeshiva students, outlining practical steps for coping with the receipt of draft orders. He emphasized what they should do—and, crucially, what they must avoid—in response to the mounting pressure from military conscription authorities.

The special assembly also featured addresses by other prominent Roshei Yeshiva and Rabbonim, including HaGaon HaRav David Levy, Rosh Yeshiva of Ponevezh; HaGaon HaRav Betzalel Pinchasi, Rosh Yeshiva of Brachas Ephraim; and HaGaon HaRav Yaakov Stepansky, Rosh Yeshiva of Torah B’Tifarta. Their presence underscored the gravity of the situation and the unified stance of the Olam HaYeshivos.

According to reports HaRav Landau personally called for this gathering at his home in light of the current crisis, in which thousands of yeshiva students across Israel have received draft notices from the military. Among them, hundreds have also been issued arrest warrants for failing to comply. The event was attended by dozens of students from leading yeshivas such as Ponevezh, Torah B’Tifarta, and Brachas Ephraim, who represented the broader yeshiva community.

THE FOLLOWING ARE THE WORDS OF CHIZUK FROM THE ROSH YESHIVA – ENGLISH TRANSLATION FOLLOWS BELOW:

“ברשות מרנן ורבנן רבותי ראשי הישיבות שליט”א

“כולנו יודעים שאנחנו בגלות, וכשיהודים שרויים בגלות יש התמודדויות לא פשוטות, אבל מאידך, צריך להבין ולחוש, וזו האמת, כי העמידה בקשיי הגלות, ובפרט עמידה בקושי הנגרם רק בגלל הדבקות בתורת השם, הוא תפקיד נשגב, שמשמעותו המשכיות רצף לימוד התורה שקבלנו מסיני ועד עולם.

“אין ספק שרבים ממקבלי הצוים, מצויים בחשש, ולפעמים אפילו בדאגה, וזה דבר טבעי, אך ידע כל אחד כי ראשי הישיבות עומדים מאחורי כל אברך ובחור, מתפללים, ועושים הכל, שחלילה אף אחד לא יפגע, משום חוג ומשום עדה, כולם שוים לטובה בני אשכנז ובני עדות המזרח, כל מי שלומד תורה אין מקומו בצבא, חס וחלילה, כך היה ההסדר כל השנים וכך יהיה תמיד – בחור ישיבה ואברך כולל לא מתגייס לצבא, בשום פנים ואופן ובשום צורה, אפילו לא בחור אחד, אפילו לא אברך אחד. ולא צריך לפחד מכל הדבר הזה, גזירה עבידא דבטלה.

“חשוב לחדד את ההוראה כי לא מתייצבים בלשכות הגיוס לשום צו שהוא, ולא לחתום על שום מסמך צבאי, ולא לענות להם לטלפונים.

“כל מי שמקבל צו, צריך להתנהג בזהירות בחכמה ושיקול הדעת, לא להתוודע לרשויות החוק, ולא להימצא במקומות מורכבים בכדי שחלילה לא יעצר, ובכל מקרה ניתן לפנות, לועד הישיבות, ולארגון למענך, שפועלים בהכוונת גדולי ישראל, יחד עם העסקנים המוסמכים הפועלים במסירות למצוא בהקדם פתרון חוקי לכל הנושא.

“תמשיכו כולכם ללמוד בעומק העיון, ולא להתעסק עם כל מה שקורה בחוץ, ויהי רצון ניוושע במהרה תשועת עולמים”.

“We all know that we are in Galus, and when Jews are in Galus, there are challenges that are not simple. However, on the other hand, we must understand and feel—and this is the truth—that standing firm in the difficulties of Galus, and especially standing firm in hardships caused solely by our devotion to the Torah of Hashem, is a sublime role. Its significance lies in the continuation of the uninterrupted chain of Torah study that we received from Har Sinai and will continue forever.

“There is no doubt that many of those receiving the orders are experiencing fear, and sometimes even worry, which is natural. But let each one know that the heads of the yeshivas stand behind every scholar and student, praying and doing everything possible to ensure that, Chas Vesholom, no one is harmed—regardless of their circle or community. All are equal for the good: Ashkenazi Jews and Jews from Eastern communities alike. Anyone who studies Torah has no place in the army, Chas Vesholom. This has been the arrangement for all these years, and so it will always be—a yeshiva student or a married Torah scholar does not enlist in the army under any circumstances, in any form, not even a single student, not even a single scholar. There is no need to fear this matter; it is a decree destined to be nullified.

“It is important to emphasize the instruction that one should not report to the recruitment offices for any order, nor sign any military document, nor answer their phone calls.

“Anyone who receives an order must act with caution, wisdom, and discretion—not to make themselves known to law enforcement authorities, and not to be in complicated situations where, Chas Vesholom, they might be arrested. In any case, one can turn to the Yeshiva Committee or the Lema’ancha organization, which operate under the guidance of the Gedolei Yisroel, together with the authorized activists who are working devotedly to find a legal solution to this matter as soon as possible.

“Continue all of you to study with depth and focus, and do not get caught up in what is happening outside. May it be His will that we be saved soon with an eternal salvation.”

