Massive Preparations Underway for Historic Hachnosas Sefer Torah in New Square {PHOTOS}

New Square is abuzz with anticipation as final preparations are in full swing for this week’s historic Hachnosas Sefer Torah, a grand event led by the Skverer Rebbe Shlita.

The celebration will commence with Kesivas Ha’osiyos on Tuesday evening, followed by the actual Hachnosas Sefer Torah procession on Wednesday afternoon. The event is expected to draw thousands of participants from near and far, with law enforcement, street signs, and infrastructure upgrades all meticulously arranged to accommodate the massive crowds.

In a significant enhancement to the event’s logistics, a new street has been paved, connecting Ostreh Boulevard with the very end of Reagan Road in order to loop around and streamline the procession’s route.

Additionally, an old Monsey Trails bus has been transformed into a mobile chuppah, designated as the Skverer Rebbe’s space during the procession. This unique adaptation will allow the Rebbe to lead the event in an elegant and organized manner as the Torah is carried through the streets of New Square. Test runs have already been conducted to ensure a smooth and seamless experience.

To accommodate the many visitors from Eretz Yisroel, new Yiddish street signs have been added throughout the village, making navigation easier for those unfamiliar with the area. Hundreds of guests have already arrived, with many more expected to join in the coming days for this monumental occasion.

