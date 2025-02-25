Buenos Aires May Rename ‘Palestine Street’ To ‘Bibas Family Street;’ 15,000 Attend Rally In Their Memory

Thousands of people in Buenos Aires participated on Tuesday evening in a rally in memory of the Bibas family, H’YD and in a demand for the return of all the hostages in Gaza.

Shiri Silberman Bibas, H’yd, and her two sons Kfir and Ariel, H’yd, had Israeli and Argentine citizenship as Shiri’s father, José Luis Silberman, H’Yd, was originally from Argentina.

Shiri’s parents, José Luis Silberman, H’yd, and Margit, H’yd who was from Peru, were murdered on October 7. Eight other Argentine citizens were murdered on October 7, and 21 were taken hostage, including Shiri and her sons whom we now know were brutally murdered in November 2023.

The rally was organized by Jewish organizations in Argentina and received extensive support from the government. Argentine President Javier Milei declared two days of national mourning after the bodies of the Bibas family were returned to Israel. Buenos Aires politicians are also considering a bill proposed by lawmaker Yamil Santoro to rename the city’s “Palestine Street” to “Bibas Family Street.”

An estimated 15,000 people attended the rally.

The rally took place on Israel State Street in the Almagro neighborhood of the Argentine capital. “Under gray and heavy skies, the crowd moved forward holding signs for the release of the hostages held in Gaza,” the local La Nación media outlet reported. “They marched with tears in their eyes. The march was not just a protest; it was a cry against the horror they have been experiencing since October 7.”

Yisrael Hayom reported that the march was organized by the Jewish organizations Asociación Mutual Israelita Argentina (AMIA) and Delegación de Asociaciones Israelitas Argentinas (DAIA). Israeli Ambassador to Argentina Eyal Sela participated in the rally and said, “I am happy that so many people came to call for the release of the hostages, including four Argentine citizens who are still in Gaza. We are here also to remember the Bibas family.”

Levi, a 45-year-old doctor, said, “We saw the images of the hostages, most of them in severe condition: malnutrition, signs of torture, psychological abuse. This is a war crime, and the world must act decisively.” He added, “We are not coming just as Jews – we are coming as human beings to demand justice and freedom.”

Katz, a 62-year-old retiree, told La Nación in a choked voice: “I have lived my entire life in Argentina, and I never imagined that I would find myself demonstrating for the release of abducted Jews. One cannot remain indifferent to the pain of the families. Every hostage who returns reveals an even harsher reality than we could imagine. How long will this last?” she asked in despair.

Following the confirmation of the murders of Shiri Bibas and her sons, HY’d, Buenos Aires Mayor Jorge Macri ordered several city landmarks to be illuminated in orange:

