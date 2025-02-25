Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Woman Disguised Herself With Wigs To Take UK Citizenship Test For Others

FILE - A woman holds a copy of the 'Life in the United Kingdom' book aimed at assisting applicants to pass the 'Life in the UK test' at the British Museum in central London, Oct, 31, 2005. (AP Photo/Sergio Dionisio, File)

A British woman admitted Tuesday that she wore wigs and other disguises to fraudulently take a U.K. citizenship test for more than a dozen foreigners.

Josephine Maurice, 61, admitted in Snaresbrook Crown Court that she fraudulently took the Life in the U.K. Test for 13 different men and women.

She wore an array of wigs and other disguises to appear like the actual applicants and take tests on their behalf between June 2022 and August 2023, the Home Office said.

“This individual is believed to have orchestrated a pre-meditated plan to avoid detection, meticulously selecting disguises and test center locations across the country to evade the authorities,” Home Office immigration enforcement officer Phillip Parr said. “As with many criminals who commit this type of crime, we believe her motive was financial gain.”

The 24-question exam that tests knowledge of British history, values and society must be passed to receive permanent residency or citizenship.

Maurice, who appeared in court by video link from Bronzefield Prison, also admitted to conspiring with others to commit fraud with and possessing two people’s provisional driving licenses.

She faces sentencing on May 20.

(AP)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

Mailbag: How To Enforce The New Idea To Help The Shidduch Crisis

🚨 Senior Hamas Official Expresses Regret Over October 7 Attack; Never Expected Such Extreme Response

WATCH: Trump Posts Video Of Ex-Hostage Keith Siegel From Ruins Of Kibbutz

HATE IN UK: “You’re Responsible for Gaza”: Jewish Man Attacked in Brutal Manchester Hate Crime

HARROWING TESTIMONY: Surgery Without Anesthesia; Chained To Each Other For Months

“Eliya Recited Parshiyos & Made Kiddush On A Cup Of Water In Captivity”

Shelly Shem Tov: “Thank You To The Borei Olam Who Answered My Tefillos”

White House: “Hamas’ Barbaric Behavior & Hideous Parade Of Bibas Coffins Justify Israel’s Response”

Dan Bongino Appointed Deputy FBI Director: Left Set to Implode Over Trump’s Latest Move

NYPD and Boro Park Shomrim Dismantle Counterfeit Money Ring in Boro Park and Flatbush

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network