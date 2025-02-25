Report: Israel & Hamas Reach Deal On Return Of 4 Bodies; Talks Underway To Extend Ceasefire

Channel 12 reported on Tuesday that a “principled agreement” to release the bodies of four hostages before Shabbos has been released.

According to the report, discussions are also being held on extending the ceasefire and facilitating the release of additional live hostages. The first phase of the ceasefire ends this Shabbos.

The report follows Israel’s refusal on Motzei Shabbos to release 620 terrorists due to Hamas’s cruel violation of the ceasefire agreement.

A source in the terrorist organization conveyed a message on Monday stating that Hamas insists on the release of the terrorists before returning the bodies. It now appears that a compromise is emerging for the release of the hostages’ bodies, after which the terrorists will be released.

