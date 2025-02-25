Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Asteroid 2024 YR4 Is No Longer A Threat To Earth, Scientists Say

FILE - This May 18, 1969 photo provided by NASA shows Earth from 36,000 nautical miles away as photographed from the Apollo 10 spacecraft during its trans-lunar journey toward the moon. (NASA via AP)

Scientists have finally given the all-clear to Earth from a newly discovered asteroid.

After two months of observations, scientists have almost fully ruled out any threat from the asteroid 2024 YR4, NASA and the European Space Agency said Tuesday.

At one point, the odds of a strike in 2032 were as high as about 3% and topped the world’s asteroid-risk lists.

ESA has since lowered the odds to 0.001%. NASA had it down to 0.0027% — meaning the asteroid will safely pass Earth in 2032 and there’s no threat of impact for the next century.

But there’s still a 1.7% chance that asteroid could hit the moon on Dec. 22, 2032, according to NASA. The world’s telescopes will continue to track the asteroid as it heads away from us, with the Webb Space Telescope zooming in next month to pinpoint its size. It’s expected to vanish from view in another month or two.

Discovered in December, the asteroid is an estimated 130 feet to 300 feet (40 meters to 90 meters) across, and swings our way every four years.

“While this asteroid no longer poses a significant impact hazard to Earth, 2024 YR4 provided an invaluable opportunity” for study, NASA said in a statement.

(AP)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

Mailbag: How To Enforce The New Idea To Help The Shidduch Crisis

🚨 Senior Hamas Official Expresses Regret Over October 7 Attack; Never Expected Such Extreme Response

WATCH: Trump Posts Video Of Ex-Hostage Keith Siegel From Ruins Of Kibbutz

HATE IN UK: “You’re Responsible for Gaza”: Jewish Man Attacked in Brutal Manchester Hate Crime

HARROWING TESTIMONY: Surgery Without Anesthesia; Chained To Each Other For Months

“Eliya Recited Parshiyos & Made Kiddush On A Cup Of Water In Captivity”

Shelly Shem Tov: “Thank You To The Borei Olam Who Answered My Tefillos”

White House: “Hamas’ Barbaric Behavior & Hideous Parade Of Bibas Coffins Justify Israel’s Response”

Dan Bongino Appointed Deputy FBI Director: Left Set to Implode Over Trump’s Latest Move

NYPD and Boro Park Shomrim Dismantle Counterfeit Money Ring in Boro Park and Flatbush

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network