The transfer of four slain hostages’ bodies is expected to take place tonight. The remains will first be handed over to Egyptian authorities before reaching Israel.

The hostages—Tsahi Idan, Ohad Yahalomi, Itzik Elgarat, and Shlomo Mantzur—are being returned as part of an agreement in which Israel will release 602 Palestinian prisoners, originally scheduled for release on Shabbos.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)