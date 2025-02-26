Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

Sydney Nurse Is Indicted For Threatening To Kill Israeli Patients

Ahmad Rashad Nadir and Sarah Abu Lebdeh.

One of the Australian nurses involved in the now infamous viral video in which two Sydney nurses threatened to murder Israeli patients was indicted on several criminal charges, Australian media outlets reported.

Sarah Abu Lebdeh, a 26-year-old former nurse at Bankstown Hospital who threatened to refuse to treat Israeli patients and kill them instead, was arrested on Tuesday evening and charged with threatening violence to a group; using a carriage service (online or mobile service) to threaten to kill; and using a carriage service to menace, harass, or offend.

She was released on conditional bail and is scheduled to appear at the Downing Centre Local Court on Wednesday, March 19.

NSW Police Commissioner Karen Webb stated: “Strike Force Pearl detectives must be commended for acting swiftly under enormous pressure and public expectation These charges have been laid following a lot of hard work and legal advice, received yesterday from the Commonwealth Director of Public Prosecutions.”

The other nurse in the video, Ahmed Rashid Nadir, who claimed he murdered Israeli patients, has yet to be charged.

Australian media outlets reported last week that police discovered morphine in his personal locker at Bankstown Hospital.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)



