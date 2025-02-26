Director Of Task Force To Combat Antisemitism Pledges To Put Hamas Supporters In Prison “Not For 24 Hours, But For Years”

The days of unchecked antisemitism on America’s campuses are hopefully coming to an end as the Trump administration’s Department of Justice-led Task Force to Combat Antisemitism prepares to file federal hate crime indictments against pro-Hamas agitators.

“We are going to put these people in jail—not for 24 hours, but for years,” declared Leo Terrell, senior counsel to the Assistant U.S. Attorney General for Civil Rights, in an interview with Israel’s Channel 12 News on Wednesday. “Help is on the way.”

For months, Jewish students have been subjected to relentless intimidation and harassment, often with no consequences for the perpetrators. Universities—many of which pride themselves on “inclusivity”—have stood by as antisemitic mobs flooded campuses, celebrating Hamas and terrorizing Jewish students.

But now, the tide is turning.

“Under the Biden administration, local prosecutors did not take action,” Terrell said, slamming officials in Democrat-run cities like New York and Los Angeles, where Jewish students have been denied access to classrooms and forced to hide their identities for fear of being attacked.

“We are about to do more in a month than Biden and Harris did in four years.”

The first round of indictments is expected within the next 10 days, and this is just the beginning.

It’s not just individuals facing consequences—universities that allow antisemitism to flourish will be held accountable.

“When you see universities start losing millions of dollars in federal funding, you’re going to see a change in their behavior,” Terrell warned. “When you see court orders protecting Jewish students, visas of antisemitic students being revoked—you will see a major change.”

Over the next several weeks, Terrell will personally visit 10 universities accused of allowing Jew-hatred to run rampant, with a clear warning: “Protect Jewish students like you protect all other students—or we’ll sue you and take away your funding.”

On February 3, President Trump signed an executive order directing every federal agency to submit a report on its efforts to combat antisemitism within 60 days. The Task Force to Combat Antisemitism was created to enforce this new, zero-tolerance policy.

Leo Terrell, a black civil rights attorney and former talk radio host, has repeatedly spoken out about the failure of previous administrations to protect Jewish Americans. Now, under President Trump’s leadership, he is leading the charge to ensure that America’s Jews are safe—on campus, in the workplace, and in their communities.

